Our view: News media, including The Citizen, will continue to inform through crisis

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order that shuts down most businesses in New York and directs people to stay home and avoid social contact goes into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday.
In the governor's words, this is the "most drastic action" the state can take to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. We urge our readers to take this directive seriously: We are in a state of emergency throughout Cayuga County, New York state and the nation. Anyone who thinks they can take the situation lightly is a danger to themselves, their families and the community.
With the mandatory shutdown, the state has established a list of exempted employers that are considered essential services during this crisis. One of the professions on that list is news media. The governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, framed it well Saturday in a Tweet: "As far as 'essential services' go, the media has never been more important."
We want to assure the residents of the Cayuga County-area — and all of their out-of-town loved ones and friends who care deeply about this community — that The Citizen is committed to operating through this crisis so the public has the vital information needed to stay safe and get through this challenge, no matter how long it lasts.
We are working with safety at the forefront. Although we're exempt from the executive order, we have nearly all of our employees working from their homes. We are using our phones and email as much as possible in our reporting; when in-person interviews or photography is needed, we are being cautious to maintain a safe physical distance from the subjects being covered. Our independent contractors who deliver the newspaper and the company that prints it are also following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing.
You can count on us to continue bringing you accurate, timely information on COVID-19. We'll also continue providing the other news and information you expect from us. That includes items that may even provide some comfort and a smile or two, like comic strips, crossword puzzles and birth announcements.
Finally, we also want to say thanks to the amazing people and places that we cover. The words of support that you have shared over these past several days have helped keep us strong. And the efforts so many people are making to assist their neighbors and their communities are an inspiration.
