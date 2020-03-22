Our view: News media, including The Citizen, will continue to inform through crisis

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order that shuts down most businesses in New York and directs people to stay home and avoid social contact goes into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday.

In the governor's words, this is the "most drastic action" the state can take to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. We urge our readers to take this directive seriously: We are in a state of emergency throughout Cayuga County, New York state and the nation. Anyone who thinks they can take the situation lightly is a danger to themselves, their families and the community.

With the mandatory shutdown, the state has established a list of exempted employers that are considered essential services during this crisis. One of the professions on that list is news media. The governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, framed it well Saturday in a Tweet: "As far as 'essential services' go, the media has never been more important."

We want to assure the residents of the Cayuga County-area — and all of their out-of-town loved ones and friends who care deeply about this community — that The Citizen is committed to operating through this crisis so the public has the vital information needed to stay safe and get through this challenge, no matter how long it lasts.