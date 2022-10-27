Our view: Nine days of early voting means no excuses

Voter turnout is historically lower when the presidency of the country isn't on the ballot, but there are a lot of important races that will be decided on Nov. 8, and with early voting now available, there is no excuse for failing to make the effort to take part.

Early voting this year starts Saturday, and Cayuga County residents are welcome to vote at any of the three early sites no matter where they happen to live: Cato Town Office, 11320 Shortcut Road; Clifford Park Clubhouse, 81 Mary St., Auburn; and Moravia Town Office, 1630 Route 38.

The early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2, when they will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

This is an opportunity for voters to choose U.S. House and Senate representatives, governor, attorney general, comptroller, state supreme court justices, and state Assembly and Senate seats in addition to two statewide propositions and one to to redraw the Cayuga County Legislature district lines.

Local polling places will operate as normal on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, but there is no reason to wait now that a nine-day early voting period is available.

Early voting means no excuses, so there is no reason to put it off until Election Day when sickness, bad weather or a dozen other unforeseen circumstances might keep you from getting to the polls.

Pick a day that works best for you and get out and vote.

For more information, visit the Cayuga County Board of Elections website or call (315) 253-1285. Voters in Onondaga County can find more information at the board of elections website or by calling (315) 435-8683.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.