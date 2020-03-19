Our view: No easy answers to educating students from home

As homes with students begin adjusting to life without formal school days, we encourage everyone involved to have a little patience and temper any expectations that education is going to carry on without a hitch.
In the first days of area school closures, we've seen comments from parents and others critical about how their schools are handling things. Others seem to be taking the approach that guardians are suddenly responsible for providing a full day of instructional activity.
The shutdown of school buildings and the move toward "distance learning" is uncharted territory for teachers, students and caregivers. Educators had to make hasty plans about how much or how little work to expect students to take on, but it's important to remember that they did so with the best intentions.
School districts are still working to determine what type of work to ask students to tackle, how online assignments will be assessed and how much, if any, effect they should ultimately have on students' overall grades. Remote schoolwork is necessary, because staying engaged will be a big help to students when they return to their classrooms, whenever that may be. And reviewing coursework is important because reinforcing things learned in previous weeks will help keep recent lessons from fading from into memory.
In the short term, we don't know how much value there is in attempting to replicate a typical seven-hour school day at home. But we encourage families to stay connected to their schools. Check your district's website and social media pages for updates. Read the emails being sent home, and encourage children to check out what their teachers have posted for them to work on.
Schools will probably make mistakes as they implement new procedures. And that's OK — they are going to need some time to figure this out. For now, we encourage everyone to take a deep breath and take it slow when it comes to carrying on with education under these extraordinary circumstances.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.