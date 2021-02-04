Our view: No easy answers to prioritizing vaccine scheduling

Long before a COVID-19 vaccine was close to becoming a reality, advocates for various professions began campaigning to have their workers at the top of list whenever vaccinations began. Similar "me next" arguments are now heating up as vaccinations are taking place at a much slower pace than anyone wants to see.

Through it all, we continue to believe that public health officials on the local level have a better understanding of the needs of their communities than those working in Albany, which is why we were pleased this week when Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that counties should decide for themselves when to add restaurant workers and taxi and Uber drivers to their vaccine scheduling.

"Some localities have already done a large percentage of their police, their fire, their teachers and they do have flexibility," Cuomo said. "There is no one size fits all here."​

We agree. And Cayuga County is a perfect example, having a larger percentage of people employed at prisons than many other counties, and far fewer taxi drivers than places with big cities. So now may be the time for the state to discontinue its priority status list entirely and let counties figure out what's best.