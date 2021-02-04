Our view: No easy answers to prioritizing vaccine scheduling

Long before a COVID-19 vaccine was close to becoming a reality, advocates for various professions began campaigning to have their workers at the top of list whenever vaccinations began. Similar "me next" arguments are now heating up as vaccinations are taking place at a much slower pace than anyone wants to see.
Through it all, we continue to believe that public health officials on the local level have a better understanding of the needs of their communities than those working in Albany, which is why we were pleased this week when Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that counties should decide for themselves when to add restaurant workers and taxi and Uber drivers to their vaccine scheduling.
"Some localities have already done a large percentage of their police, their fire, their teachers and they do have flexibility," Cuomo said. "There is no one size fits all here."
We agree. And Cayuga County is a perfect example, having a larger percentage of people employed at prisons than many other counties, and far fewer taxi drivers than places with big cities. So now may be the time for the state to discontinue its priority status list entirely and let counties figure out what's best.
There is little argument that nursing home residents, people with compromised immune systems, health professionals and first-responders face an elevated risk from the virus, but determining which segment of the population should be next in line for vaccines is as difficult as defining exactly what constitutes an "essential" worker. People employed in many different fields have valid arguments about why they should be next, and there is no answer that is going to satisfy them all.
And there is a big difference between signing up new groups of people and actually getting them vaccinated, which is why Cuomo was also correct when he asked, "What does eligibility mean when you don't have enough (vaccine)?"
Prioritizing vaccine distribution is a thankless job that becomes even more difficult without solid information about how many doses of vaccine can be expected to arrive from week to week. As counties now have facilities, staffing and scheduling systems more firmly in place, getting everyone vaccinated has become a waiting game for supplies. But when vaccines do start arriving in greater quantity, counties need the flexibility to hit the ground running rather than following guidelines and procedures that might not make sense on the local level.
