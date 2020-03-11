Our view: No need to rush succession plan for Port Byron school superintendent

As the Port Byron Central School District continues the initial planning stages of hiring its next superintendent, a lengthy timetable means that there is plenty of time to explore a variety of options.

Superintendent Neil O'Brien plans to retire in December 2021. And while it's great that the school board has been given plenty of advanced notice, it seems that the decision about who will replace O'Brien has all but been made.

School board president Paul Ryan said that the board concluded last year that high school principal Mike Jorgensen was "a perfect candidate" for the job and has been working to help him prepare to take over.

To be clear, Jorgensen is well respected in the Port Byron community and has a solid background in education. He taught for 13 years in the Union Springs Central School District before coming to Port Byron to become assistant principal at A.A. Gates Elementary. He has been principal at the high school for four years, holds a certificate of advanced studies in educational leadership, and completed year-long training from the Future Superintendents Academy in 2018.