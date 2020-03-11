Our view: No need to rush succession plan for Port Byron school superintendent

As the Port Byron Central School District continues the initial planning stages of hiring its next superintendent, a lengthy timetable means that there is plenty of time to explore a variety of options.
Superintendent Neil O'Brien plans to retire in December 2021. And while it's great that the school board has been given plenty of advanced notice, it seems that the decision about who will replace O'Brien has all but been made.
School board president Paul Ryan said that the board concluded last year that high school principal Mike Jorgensen was "a perfect candidate" for the job and has been working to help him prepare to take over.
To be clear, Jorgensen is well respected in the Port Byron community and has a solid background in education. He taught for 13 years in the Union Springs Central School District before coming to Port Byron to become assistant principal at A.A. Gates Elementary. He has been principal at the high school for four years, holds a certificate of advanced studies in educational leadership, and completed year-long training from the Future Superintendents Academy in 2018.
With the luxury of knowing two years in advance that it will have a vacancy in the superintendent's office, Port Byron is smart to be working on a succession plan, and it's fine to begin expanding Jorgensen's role. But a lot can happen in two years, so there is no need to decide too much too soon — especially considering that three current school board members are serving terms that expire this year, and two other seats will come up for election in 2021.
It's possible that new school board members might have different visions for the future of the district, so the decision to hire a new superintendent should ultimately be made in the summer of 2021 by the most recently elected board. The best course of action would be to conduct a search in the spring of 2021 and see how many qualified internal and external candidates might be out there.
Jorgensen may very well turn out to be the best person to lead the Port Byron school district in 2022 and beyond, but the school board owes it to the community — the people paying the bills — to officially announce the pending job opening at some point and take a close look at who applies.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.