Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office recently announced that New York is going to have a new license plate design beginning next year — news that came as an unwelcome surprise to both taxpayers and the county officials that will be tasked with administering the changeover.
Beginning in April 2020, all motorists with plates more than 10 years old will need to have them replaced when their two-year vehicle registration is renewed. And the change will come with a choice of fees: $25 for a randomly selected plate or $45 for anyone wanting to keep their current plate number.
One reason for the change is that New York is moving toward cashless tolling on all toll roads and bridges, and some older plates are so badly worn or rusted that toll booth cameras are unable to read them. But a big part of that problem is that state previously issued batches of defective plates prone to paint bubbling and peeling, so we agree with Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer's point that because the state is to blame for issuing faulty plates to begin with, motorists shouldn't be the ones forced to pay to fix it.
And both Dwyer and Oswego County Clerk Michael Backus said the replacement program — which came as a complete surprise to them — will mean a big workload increase for local DMV offices without a corresponding increase in state assistance to pay for it.
We understand that license plates need to be readable to be an effective means of identifying motor vehicles. But we don't see the sense in having millions of perfectly legible plates sent to the scrap pile — and forcing drivers to pay an additional fee the next time their registration is due for renewal, whether their plate is still in good shape or not.
