Our view: No reason to wait to count absentee ballots

We like the idea behind legislation gaining support in Albany that would allow absentee ballots to be counted on election days, rather than be set aside for later.

New York expanded eligibility for using absentee ballots this year because it was seen as a safer option for many people than going out to the polls during a pandemic, but the old rules governing checking the envelopes and opening and counting those ballots days after elections remained in place, and elections boards across the state are still working to get caught up.

In past, these delayed counts would only be closely watched in a handful of very narrow races, so the wait to start wasn't as much of a concern. This year, where some races in New York have tens of thousands of absentees to count, is showing that trends are changing.

If the bill is approved, local election boards would check the validity of absentee ballot envelopes as they arrive instead of waiting until the canvass. The opening and counting would begin at 6 p.m. on election nights.