Our view: No reason to wait to count absentee ballots

We like the idea behind legislation gaining support in Albany that would allow absentee ballots to be counted on election days, rather than be set aside for later.
New York expanded eligibility for using absentee ballots this year because it was seen as a safer option for many people than going out to the polls during a pandemic, but the old rules governing checking the envelopes and opening and counting those ballots days after elections remained in place, and elections boards across the state are still working to get caught up.
In past, these delayed counts would only be closely watched in a handful of very narrow races, so the wait to start wasn't as much of a concern. This year, where some races in New York have tens of thousands of absentees to count, is showing that trends are changing.
If the bill is approved, local election boards would check the validity of absentee ballot envelopes as they arrive instead of waiting until the canvass. The opening and counting would begin at 6 p.m. on election nights.
It isn't realistic to try to have every ballot counted right away — and waiting for ballots to arrive as long as they've been postmarked on time is fine — but there's no good reason why envelopes can't be checked out as soon as they arrive and those ballots be counted right along with rest after in-person voting takes place.
It appears likely that absentee voting will become more widely used in future elections in New York, so any improvements in how the process operates should be welcomed.
Expediting the absentee ballot counting makes good sense because it helps improve the post-election process of figuring out who won, and voters can be assured that changing the procedures doesn't do anything to reduce any person's ability to vote and have that vote counted.
