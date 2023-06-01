Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A modernization of the state's online voter registration system was launched this week, marking another step forward for easier access for New Yorkers to take part in the democratic process.

The state Board of Elections website can be accessed at nyovr.elections.ny.gov, where anyone with a previously established account can log into the system, and new users can create an account. The platform allows state residents to register to vote for the first time or update their name, address or party affiliation on their voter registration.

A big change in the system is that it allows residents to register even if they don't have a valid New York driver's license, permit or non-driver ID. The change reflects voting reform measures previously passed by the Legislature to further break down barriers to voting in a state where about 80% of those eligible to vote are actually registered.

The state has made a series of advances in recent years with regard to voting, and we're all for it. Residents conducting business with a variety of state agencies are now automatically registered, registrations are now automatically transferred when someone moves to new address, and an extended period of early voting gives people more time than ever to get to the polls.

The new online system needs only a name, address and date of birth to sign up, and the timing of the launch means that anyone not already registered may easily do so before the deadline to participate in the state and local primaries on June 27. Early voting will take place June 17 to June 25, and the deadline to register to vote is June 17. More information can be found at elections.ny.gov.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd