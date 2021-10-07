Our view: No time for complacency on threat from virus

As the most recent nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases appears to be waning, Cayuga County has also been experiencing a decline. An important part of keeping the numbers going in the right direction, however, is going to be a continued vigilance.
Make no mistake, there are still new cases being confirmed every day, and there has been an increase in cases among people who have been fully vaccinated, but the number of cases and hospitalizations overall have been slowly declining, and the breakthrough cases represent just 2% of the more than 40,000 county residents who have been fully vaccinated.
The need still exists, especially in Cayuga County where vaccination levels are well below state average, to encourage people who are not vaccinated to talk to their physician and make a plan to get themselves and their friends and family protected.
Older residents and those with qualifying conditions or high-risk jobs absolutely should heed the advice of public health experts and take advantage of their eligibility to get Pfizer booster shots. And we can't diminish the importance of protecting those who still cannot be get vaccinated, children under 12, through good hygiene, staying home when ill and masking when appropriate.
Health officials are reminding people not to get complacent despite what appears to be a leveling off in the Delta variant. Yes, case levels are slowly dipping, but they remain elevated from previous lows, and the risks that come with the late fall and winter weather forcing more people indoors don't go away.
