Our view: Not the time for mixed masking message in Cayuga County

One of the biggest misconceptions about mask-wearing mandates for public indoor spaces in New York state — especially the most recently enacted temporary directive — is that these policies are doing heavy damage to businesses.

In fact, when the omicron variant surge-inspired directive was announced last month, business groups in New York state said they supported the measure. Proper masking allows commerce to continue safely for shoppers and employees, and business leaders urged the public to make it easy on establishments by complying with the law.

In Cayuga County, the enforcement approach has been to educate businesses about their responsibilities, and to resort to the step of a citation with a small fine only for repeat offenders, which represent a minuscule fraction of the total number of companies.

Despite this backdrop, the Cayuga County Legislature's newly established Republican majority voted at its Jan. 1 organizational meeting in support of dropping enforcement of the mandate, and they were joined by one independent and one conservative legislator. It soon emerged that the vote had no official meaning since it wasn't a formal resolution, but there was an intention to bring one forward at some point soon. Later in the week, at an emergency county Board of Health meeting called to discuss the Legislature's action, the county attorney said the state's mask mandate is a public health directive to the county's public health director, and the Legislature has no legal authority to force that person to refuse enforcement.

At this stage, we're hopeful that the matter is dead and that Cayuga County will continue to do what it has done all along: work in partnership with the state to try to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect residents' health and keep our businesses and schools running.

A good sign in that regard came last week when legislative chairperson David Gould, R-Fleming, appointed Elane Daly, D-Auburn, as chair of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee. Daly, a retired public health leader who has chaired the committee all four years of her time on the Legislature, is a strong advocate for mask wearing, vaccines, testing and all the other common-sense measures needed to fight through this pandemic.

Unfortunately, the mask enforcement question in Cayuga County emerged at precisely the wrong time. Just consider the flurry of grim news that came out Friday related to COVID-19 in Cayuga County.

Emergency services are under significant strain because of the massive surge in infections, prompting an extraordinary joint statement from Auburn Community Hospital, Cayuga County Health Department and the city of Auburn pleaded with residents not to flood the hospital ER with visits merely looking to get tested.

The health department has shifted to self-attestation forms in its contact tracing program, as more than 800 residents were placed into isolation by the health department in the first six days of January alone with a backlog of more than 1,000 others.

Among the seven school districts based in Cayuga County, there were more than 540 reported positive cases among students and staff in the first seven days of January, a level that certainly can't grow for schools to maintain full-time in-person classes.

What is needed now is a unified message on public health efforts related to COVID-19, and that can and should start with the Cayuga County Legislature.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0