Our view: Now is the time to make a plan to vote

Everyone is certainly aware that there is a presidential election this year. In Cayuga County, there is also a hotly contested race for the 24th Congressional District seat, and every seat on the state Assembly and Senate that covers parts of Cayuga County is being contested, which is not typical.
Being aware of an opportunity to vote and actually taking part, however, are two very different things, as low voter participation in past elections has proven without a doubt. We urge everyone who doesn't yet have a solid plan in place to vote this year to stop putting it off any longer.
On National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, the nonpartisan League of Women Voters reported that it expects record-breaking turnout this year, with large numbers of voters having already sought information and made plans to act early. But while the group said that "millions more voters than expected have already come to our election website ... voter registration is drastically behind where we should be for a presidential election year."
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, League of Women Voters and other groups promoting participation in the democratic process were unable to conduct voter registration drives at public gathering places like grocery stores and farmers markets, but with Election Day less than six weeks away, there is still time for people to take part.
If you're not sure if you're currently registered to vote, there's an easy way to find out by filling out five lines on the voter registration lookup tool on the state Board of Elections website. If you aren't registered, there is still time to get that done, too.
Cayuga County residents can find a voter registration form at the county Board of Elections website in addition to an application for an absentee ballot. The county plans to have absentee ballots in the mail to voters on Oct. 1, and those can be returned to the BOE by mail, dropped off at 157 Genesee St., Auburn, or brought to an early voting site or Election Day polling site.
Election Day will be here before you know it. Don't wait until it's too late to make a plan to have your vote counted.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
