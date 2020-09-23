Our view: Now is the time to make a plan to vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone is certainly aware that there is a presidential election this year. In Cayuga County, there is also a hotly contested race for the 24th Congressional District seat, and every seat on the state Assembly and Senate that covers parts of Cayuga County is being contested, which is not typical.

Being aware of an opportunity to vote and actually taking part, however, are two very different things, as low voter participation in past elections has proven without a doubt. We urge everyone who doesn't yet have a solid plan in place to vote this year to stop putting it off any longer.

On National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, the nonpartisan League of Women Voters reported that it expects record-breaking turnout this year, with large numbers of voters having already sought information and made plans to act early. But while the group said that "millions more voters than expected have already come to our election website ... voter registration is drastically behind where we should be for a presidential election year."