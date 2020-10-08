Our view: Now's the time to study up on proposed solar project for Conquest

While a large solar power project envisioned for the town of Conquest is still in the planning stages, we encourage people to do their homework, find out what it's all about, and share their thoughts about it.
The project would involve 1,900 acres of land, with solar panels and storage and transmission equipment occupying 1,200 to 1,400 acres and the remainder used as buffer zone between neighboring properties. An official project application to the state is expected by the end of the year, with a preliminary plan to begin construction in 2022.
The developers recently put out a 239-page scoping statement outlining proposed studies that would be done to determine the community impact of the project — and people are welcome to take a look at the plan and give whatever feedback they see fit.
The company behind the proposal, NextEra Energy Resources, said that the project would promote clean energy and bring in money for county municipalities. That being said, this is a massive project, and whatever impacts it brings are likely to be felt for generations.
At this point, there is still time for plans to be adjusted, so anyone with a concern or opinion should take advantage of the opportunity to have their say before Oct. 30. If and when the project moves forward, there will be other opportunities to be heard, but this is a good time to study the initial plan and bring up any concerns during the initial stages of development.
The public can file comments electronically through the Department of Public Service website at www.dps.ny.gov, entering Case 20-F-0043 and clicking on the “Post Era Comments” button. Comments can also be emailed to Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary to the Siting Board, at secretary@dps.ny.gov, or by mail to Secretary Phillips, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, New York 12223-13501. All comments must refer to “Case 20-F-0043 – Garnet Energy.”
Comments must also be provided to NextEra's designated representative, Kris Scornavacca, at 700 Universe Boulevard, FEW/JB, Juno Beach, FL 33408 or Kris.Scornavacca@nexteraenergy.com.
