Our view: Now's the time to study up on proposed solar project for Conquest

While a large solar power project envisioned for the town of Conquest is still in the planning stages, we encourage people to do their homework, find out what it's all about, and share their thoughts about it.

The project would involve 1,900 acres of land, with solar panels and storage and transmission equipment occupying 1,200 to 1,400 acres and the remainder used as buffer zone between neighboring properties. An official project application to the state is expected by the end of the year, with a preliminary plan to begin construction in 2022.

The developers recently put out a 239-page scoping statement outlining proposed studies that would be done to determine the community impact of the project — and people are welcome to take a look at the plan and give whatever feedback they see fit.

The company behind the proposal, NextEra Energy Resources, said that the project would promote clean energy and bring in money for county municipalities. That being said, this is a massive project, and whatever impacts it brings are likely to be felt for generations.