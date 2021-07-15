Our view: Numbers game with virus fatalities in New York needs to stop

A report by the state Attorney General's office alleging that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration had underreported COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes by as much as 50% should have put an abrupt end to any disputed methods of tracking and reporting the virus, but all signs point to political games continuing to be played with the data in New York, and the Legislature needs to step in and put an end to it.

An analysis by the Associated Press shows that figures provided to the federal government on the state's death toll are a lot higher than those being reported to the the public — and rather than being corrected, the discrepancy is continuing to grow.

New York's official death count is based on its continuing policy of including only those confirmed by laboratory testing at hospitals, nursing homes and adult-care facilities, leaving thousands of deaths off the books. The state continues to defend its position, even when federal officials say that other states are calculating their numbers differently and including deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor.