Our view: Numbers game with virus fatalities in New York needs to stop

A report by the state Attorney General's office alleging that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration had underreported COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes by as much as 50% should have put an abrupt end to any disputed methods of tracking and reporting the virus, but all signs point to political games continuing to be played with the data in New York, and the Legislature needs to step in and put an end to it.
An analysis by the Associated Press shows that figures provided to the federal government on the state's death toll are a lot higher than those being reported to the the public — and rather than being corrected, the discrepancy is continuing to grow.
New York's official death count is based on its continuing policy of including only those confirmed by laboratory testing at hospitals, nursing homes and adult-care facilities, leaving thousands of deaths off the books. The state continues to defend its position, even when federal officials say that other states are calculating their numbers differently and including deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor.
Federal COVID-19 fatality counts are generally lower than the most recent numbers compiled by states, because it takes time to incorporate updated data, but in the case of New York, the state's official number is not only much lower, the gap continues to increase rather than narrow. At this point, the federal number is 11,000 higher than the 43,000 deaths reported on the state Health Department website.
The widely condemned reporting method being used by the state has become part of an inquiry by state and federal investigators and yet the Cuomo administration continues to defend its position as though the federal statistics don't really exist.
Critics say the underreporting is part of an ongoing effort to make it appear as though the state's response to the emergency is going better that it actually is, but the more important part of the equation should be collecting and reporting the most accurate count possible. In the case of nursing homes, for example, statistics will not just show how unprepared facilities were to deal with the emergency but help in the necessary planning to avoid a similar scenario in the future.
The health department and the governor's office have again proven that accuracy is not their top priority, so it's time for the Legislature to demand that they change their reporting methods for the benefit of public health rather than personal appearance.
