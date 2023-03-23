Three years after the coronavirus pandemic forced nursing homes to keep visitors away, state officials have released new guidance that will make it easier for families to spend more time together.

The Department of Health recently dropped the requirement that visitors show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or submit to a screening. It's a commonsense update based on trends in community transmission of the virus that also allows individual nursing home operators to take extra precautions as they see fit.

Nursing homes are still being encouraged to continue having people wear masks and use hand sanitizer in addition to directing visitors to enter and exit using specific routes inside buildings to minimize unnecessary contact. Facilities that choose to do so may also continue to conduct health screenings via questionnaire and require visitors to have their temperature taken.

In places with high levels of community spread, COVID-19 testing can still be offered, and the state will continue to supply testing supplies.

The pandemic put nursing homes in a very difficult position of having to balance the safety of residents with the importance of visitation. Having visitors coming and going throughout the day just wasn't feasible during the height of the pandemic, especially with nursing home residents being among the most vulnerable population.

The benefits of visits to the residents, however, can not be overstated. Spending time with friends and family maintains important personal connections and helps improve mental and cognitive health. Families also serve as important advocates for residents, who can sometimes be overwhelmed by their surroundings.

We think the updated visitation rules are sensible. It's good to have more flexibility at this point rather than having the strictest rules in place. Individual sites will maintain the right to do their own thing, and will be supported with supplies if they decide that continued testing is the best way to keep a dangerous virus from spreading among residents and staff.

