Our view: NY agency must get rent relief money out

While a federal deadline to prevent families from getting thrown out of their homes has been extended in much of the country, New York state cannot waste another day failing to do its job of getting relief funds into the hands of renters and their landlords.

New York so far has sadly proven that it isn't up to the task, and it's a good bet that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's governance style, in which he insists on micromanaging the rollout of programs such as this so he can get the credit, is partly to blame. The governor has been focused on his self-made political crises, and it's clear he has not allowed the agency charged with administering the distribution of these federal funds do its job without the executive chamber's interference.

It's one item on a massive list of reasons that the governor needs to be removed from office as soon as possible.

Today's editorial, however, is a call to action for the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to get its work done so New Yorkers can successfully transition back to a pre-pandemic housing landscape.