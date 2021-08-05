Our view: NY agency must get rent relief money out

While a federal deadline to prevent families from getting thrown out of their homes has been extended in much of the country, New York state cannot waste another day failing to do its job of getting relief funds into the hands of renters and their landlords.
New York so far has sadly proven that it isn't up to the task, and it's a good bet that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's governance style, in which he insists on micromanaging the rollout of programs such as this so he can get the credit, is partly to blame. The governor has been focused on his self-made political crises, and it's clear he has not allowed the agency charged with administering the distribution of these federal funds do its job without the executive chamber's interference.
It's one item on a massive list of reasons that the governor needs to be removed from office as soon as possible.
Today's editorial, however, is a call to action for the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to get its work done so New Yorkers can successfully transition back to a pre-pandemic housing landscape.
An early COVID-19 relief bill provided funds for rent assistance in New York, but the process to qualify was far too complicated. As of last week, the state had processed about $2.7 million in payments out of the more than $2 billion it has received from Washington for rent relief. That's atrocious, and it must be fixed immediately.
While an eviction moratorium can't go on forever, tenants and landlords both need time to navigate the process and be given a fair chance to receive some relief from the funding the federal government provided to the state.
And don't be fooled by the governor's typical spin. At the 11th hour last week, Cuomo announced that the vendor working with the state to process applications and payments will be "onboarding additional accounting experts" and using the services of 350 state workers from other agencies. A "new streamlined application process" is said to be in place that "relaxes documentation standards for both tenants and landlords."
We said in December that the state needed to urgently get to work on a long-term solution so that looming evictions wouldn't become yet another last-minute legislative crisis. That crisis remains firmly on the doorstep, and it's time for New York officials not connected with this isolated governor to get the work done.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.