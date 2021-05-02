Our view: NY Assembly dragging out impeachment probe

Imagine a person caught in the act of burglary in an area where there have been a rash of burglaries and thefts. Police won't wait to take that person into custody because they need to further investigate the other crimes.

Because they have probable cause that this suspect has committed a crime, they make the arrest and then continue the probe to see if additional charges are warranted.

Such logic should be applied to the state Assembly's impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Instead, it seems that newly discovered impeachable offenses work in the governor's favor because it adds to the pile of matters the Assembly is reviewing.

Since the Assembly first announced an investigation into the sexual misconduct claims against Cuomo, the public has learned about additional troubling information related to the nursing home fatality data scandal, the governor's use of state employees for his personal book project and concerns about the handling of a major Hudson River project. Getting to the bottom of all of those issues could take a year or longer.