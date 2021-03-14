Our view: NY Assembly must impeach Cuomo now

As calls for Andrew Cuomo's resignation have grown in number and intensity over the past several days, the governor's responses have become increasingly defiant as he insists that he's not guilty of sexual harassment or assault.

He went from an apology March 3 professing to be deeply sorry for making some women uncomfortable with his banter, to lashing out on Friday against elected officials calling for him step down as pushing "cancel culture."

But between March 3 and the end of last week, there have been additional women coming forward with accusations of misconduct, including a current aide who said he groped her in his residence late last year. The growing number and scope of allegations changed the views of many elected officials who initially called for first allowing the formal investigation into the claims overseen by the state Attorney General's Office to take its course.

What no one has called for, and we can't imagine anyone will, is to end the state AG probe, even if the governor were to resign. Something everyone on all sides agrees to is the need for a fast, thorough and independent investigation with a report that all New Yorkers can read.

We agree that still needs to happen. But we also believe the storm around Cuomo is too big for him to continue governing at this crucial moment in the state's history.