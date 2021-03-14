 Skip to main content
Our view: NY Assembly must impeach Cuomo now
OUR VIEW

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday in New York.

 SETH WENIG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
As calls for Andrew Cuomo's resignation have grown in number and intensity over the past several days, the governor's responses have become increasingly defiant as he insists that he's not guilty of sexual harassment or assault.

He went from an apology March 3 professing to be deeply sorry for making some women uncomfortable with his banter, to lashing out on Friday against elected officials calling for him step down as pushing "cancel culture."

But between March 3 and the end of last week, there have been additional women coming forward with accusations of misconduct, including a current aide who said he groped her in his residence late last year. The growing number and scope of allegations changed the views of many elected officials who initially called for first allowing the formal investigation into the claims overseen by the state Attorney General's Office to take its course.

What no one has called for, and we can't imagine anyone will, is to end the state AG probe, even if the governor were to resign. Something everyone on all sides agrees to is the need for a fast, thorough and independent investigation with a report that all New Yorkers can read.

We agree that still needs to happen. But we also believe the storm around Cuomo is too big for him to continue governing at this crucial moment in the state's history.
 
That option is impeachment — and given the governor's refusal to resign, it must be done now.
 
Just like with the presidential impeachment process provided for in the U.S. Constitution, it's important for everyone to remember that impeachment in New York state is not automatic removal from office. That step only comes with a conviction at an impeachment trial.
 
But unlike the federal process, an impeached New York governor is removed from power until the trial is held and a verdict delivered. The lieutenant governor takes over until that happens, and remains in office if the impeached governor is convicted.
 
In one sense, impeaching this governor accused of misconduct is similar to how almost all other state government employees would be treated. They'd be suspended from the workplace and given a full and fair hearing on the accusations against them before a final determination is made.
 
The same must happen with Cuomo, especially given his refusal to step down. It would be in the best interests of everyone involved, including New Yorkers who need a functioning state government.
 
The body that has the power to impeach a governor, the state Assembly, took a step in that direction last week when leaders announced an impeachment investigation would begin. But the acute governing crisis the state is facing is too great for a slow-moving legislative probe, which would largely mirror the AG investigation already underway. The Assembly must impeach Cuomo immediately, a step that gives New York government a needed reset and preserves due process.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

