Our view: NY attorney general must probe harassment claims against Cuomo

When a former top official in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration published a detailed article last week accusing the governor of a pattern of sexual harassment against her, a wide range of reaction from other state officials emerged.
There were calls for Cuomo's resignation, criminal prosecution and impeachment at one end of the spectrum. Others were much more vague in their call to action.
But what was striking — and hopefully a sign of progress regarding how such claims are handled — is that every elected official who did step up to comment on the matter said that the accusations must be taken seriously and that the alleged behavior described is unacceptable.
With a second allegation surfacing Saturday, what's vital now is that the matter gets a thorough and independent investigation. The challenge is figuring out the best way to achieve that.
The official state government ethics agency, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, has a long history of being overly influenced by the governor's office, despite its stated mission of being independent. It absolutely cannot be trusted to handle this matter, but we do hope that the state Legislature finally takes concrete action to dissolve JCOPE and establish a much more independent state ethics body.
The state Legislature itself could conduct an official inquiry, but like JCOPE, its track record of keeping politics out of the mix of such an investigation is not encouraging. The worst-case scenario — an inquiry that gets dropped as a result of some back-room deal — is far too easy to imagine.
Some have suggested a special prosecutor, appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, to conduct a criminal probe. Our concern about that approach is if such an inquiry determines that there's not enough evidence to bring criminal charges, it may be misconstrued as an exoneration when the reality could be that non-criminal but civil violations took place.
Our suggestion is for James to start by having her office's Civil Rights Bureau dive into the matter, using all of its investigatory powers. It should endeavor to be fast and thorough, and regardless of whether it moves forward with legal action such as a lawsuit or criminal referral, its findings must be made public.
James earlier this year distinguished herself as being capable of independent work when she investigated and released a report on nursing home death data that Cuomo administration had been keeping secret.
She's demonstrated that she can be trusted to dig into all of the evidence, and be transparent to New Yorkers about what she finds. And that's what the current moment calls for most.
