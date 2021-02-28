Our view: NY attorney general must probe harassment claims against Cuomo

The state Legislature itself could conduct an official inquiry, but like JCOPE, its track record of keeping politics out of the mix of such an investigation is not encouraging. The worst-case scenario — an inquiry that gets dropped as a result of some back-room deal — is far too easy to imagine.

Some have suggested a special prosecutor, appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, to conduct a criminal probe. Our concern about that approach is if such an inquiry determines that there's not enough evidence to bring criminal charges, it may be misconstrued as an exoneration when the reality could be that non-criminal but civil violations took place.

Our suggestion is for James to start by having her office's Civil Rights Bureau dive into the matter, using all of its investigatory powers. It should endeavor to be fast and thorough, and regardless of whether it moves forward with legal action such as a lawsuit or criminal referral, its findings must be made public.

James earlier this year distinguished herself as being capable of independent work when she investigated and released a report on nursing home death data that Cuomo administration had been keeping secret.