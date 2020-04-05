Our view: NY budget an example of government at its worst

Every two years, millions of New Yorkers vote for men and women to represent them in the state Assembly and Senate. But when it comes to perhaps the most important decisions those legislators make — those involving the state's budget bills — representative government vanishes.
And this year's state budget is perhaps the most shameful example of that in modern history.
At a time when the state is in a life-threatening health crisis, leaders in Albany jammed through a spending plan for 2020-21 that is packed with damaging policy and effectively hands over legislative fiscal oversight to the governor for the rest of the year.
Republican legislators were correct in the past couple of weeks when they were calling for a bare-bones budget or an extender of the current budget to keep the basic services of government running while the novel coronavirus was requiring almost all of state government's attention. But in Albany, the voices of the political minority conferences have never mattered. And this year, most of the Democratic legislators went even further in their willingness to be told how to vote by their conference leaders.
The result is a budget that has items such as a statewide prevailing wage law that could bring local infrastructure projects to a halt, a renewable energy facility siting law that gives the state total control over where massive solar and wind farms can be placed, levels of education aid that will certainly lead to massive service cuts in our public schools and a host of other measures sure to devastate communities at a time of crisis.
For an illustration of how broken the legislative process was this year, look at the timing of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press release announcing that the budget was done. At 5:40 p.m. Thursday, his office declared: "Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced highlights of the FY2021 Enacted Budget, which advances the Governor's Making Progress Happen agenda."
But this declaration of an enacted budget happened before the following budget votes by the state Assembly:
• 2:19 a.m. Friday: A.9506-B Education, Labor and Family Assistance;
• 3 a.m. Friday: A.9501 Legislature and Judiciary;
• 3:37 a.m. Friday: A.9500-C State Operations.
All of these votes came after the governor had already declared the budget as "enacted." And you can bet that almost all of the legislators who cast these votes had not read a word of the bills they were supporting.
The word out of Albany now is that the Legislature might be done for a while — despite the ability to use technology that is available for legislators to safety continue to introduce bills, open them up for public scrutiny, engage in meaningful debate and ultimate vote on them.
That's the opposite of public service. New Yorkers deserve so much better.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
