Our view: NY budget an example of government at its worst

Every two years, millions of New Yorkers vote for men and women to represent them in the state Assembly and Senate. But when it comes to perhaps the most important decisions those legislators make — those involving the state's budget bills — representative government vanishes.

And this year's state budget is perhaps the most shameful example of that in modern history.

At a time when the state is in a life-threatening health crisis, leaders in Albany jammed through a spending plan for 2020-21 that is packed with damaging policy and effectively hands over legislative fiscal oversight to the governor for the rest of the year.

Republican legislators were correct in the past couple of weeks when they were calling for a bare-bones budget or an extender of the current budget to keep the basic services of government running while the novel coronavirus was requiring almost all of state government's attention. But in Albany, the voices of the political minority conferences have never mattered. And this year, most of the Democratic legislators went even further in their willingness to be told how to vote by their conference leaders.