Our view: NY budget can't wait for federal stimulus check

It was striking how little time Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent actually discussing his 2022 executive budget Tuesday in a nearly hour-long speech billed as a budget presentation. Rather, he laid out in broad strokes two dramatically different scenarios: a rosy financial outlook boosted by the federal government, and a doomsday budget with big spending cuts, higher taxes, and the state needing to borrow money to pay its bills.
The difference-maker is the potential for a "worst case" $6 billion or "fair funding" of $15 billion in economic stimulus money from the federal government. Without the stimulus funds on the table, however, we worry that not enough thought has been put into an "even worse" scenario.
Wednesday's inauguration gives us cautious optimism about positive things to come for the state. President-elect Joe Biden is a Syracuse University graduate with ties to Auburn, and lifelong New Yorker Sen. Charles Schumer is stepping into the position of Senate majority leader. But while having allies in D.C. should bode well for New York, the state should be putting equal planning into a budget that includes tough choices in the event Washington doesn't come through.
Cuomo is smart to advocate for the state as strongly as possible, and we agree that New York deserves "fair" funding from Washington. Having said that, we have argued before that the state can't sit and wait for a bailout from Washington, and that continues to be the case.
Planning for a budget without extra federal aid is imperative — and moving in that direction may even help get Congress to better understand what's at stake. The state can always go back and revise planned cuts if a windfall of any size arrives from Washington after the state budget is passed. But with the speed at which Washington works, New York leaders should not be counting on the federal government to deliver for them before the April 1 state budget deadline.
