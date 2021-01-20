Our view: NY budget can't wait for federal stimulus check

It was striking how little time Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent actually discussing his 2022 executive budget Tuesday in a nearly hour-long speech billed as a budget presentation. Rather, he laid out in broad strokes two dramatically different scenarios: a rosy financial outlook boosted by the federal government, and a doomsday budget with big spending cuts, higher taxes, and the state needing to borrow money to pay its bills.

The difference-maker is the potential for a "worst case" $6 billion or "fair funding" of $15 billion in economic stimulus money from the federal government. Without the stimulus funds on the table, however, we worry that not enough thought has been put into an "even worse" scenario.

Wednesday's inauguration gives us cautious optimism about positive things to come for the state. President-elect Joe Biden is a Syracuse University graduate with ties to Auburn, and lifelong New Yorker Sen. Charles Schumer is stepping into the position of Senate majority leader. But while having allies in D.C. should bode well for New York, the state should be putting equal planning into a budget that includes tough choices in the event Washington doesn't come through.