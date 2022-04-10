Our view: NY budget process hardly something to celebrate

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli put out a statement after the final budget bill was passed Saturday morning that lauded a few of the items the new spending plan includes, but also included this rather troubling red flag:

"Many new programs will add recurring spending, and it is yet unclear to what extent they are supported by recurring revenues. Using temporary federal relief aid to fund new spending programs could create a 'fiscal cliff' in the future. We must remember this influx of federal funding is finite."

Wouldn't that have been nice to hear ahead of time?

He goes on to say his office will be out with a detail budget analysis "in the coming weeks."

Welcome to Albany, where the state's most important elected fiscal official is unable to perform an effective analysis of the final budget bills before they are voted upon. That's a result a secretive negotiation process for hammering out the biggest compromises, followed by rushed votes that ignore the legally required public review periods for voting on legislation.

As we noted in this space a week ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul's last-minute insertions of criminal justice policies and an agreement to build the Buffalo Bills new stadium threw this budget process into chaos, and she has only herself to blame for that. It's the main reason this budget was more than a week late in getting adopted.

But there's also the simple fact that most state legislators in the majority conferences simply vote "yes" on budgets because they are told what to do by their leadership, not because they've actually read the bills, heard from constituents, asked questions and sought to make improvements.

That happened again this year, with all but a few Democrats voting "yes" despite the utter lack of transparency. And while Republican legislators have accurately assailed this process, it wasn't long ago when they controlled the state Senate and did precisely the same thing year after year.

Budget dysfunction, the kind of stuff that leads to 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. votes on a Saturday, is a disease that's plagued Albany for decades. New York residents deserve better, and we urge them to make that clear to their representatives and the governor's office in the days and weeks ahead.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

