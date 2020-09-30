Our view: NY can't continue to ignore the deficit in the room

As New York state continues to operate under a budget deficit of about $8 billion, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Legislature are going to have to do more than cross their fingers and hope for a bailout from Washington.

Seven months after the coronavirus pandemic threw New York's economy into a tailspin, Cuomo has repeatedly called for federal assistance from Congress to help the state — and its municipalities — weather the storm. On Tuesday, the governor reiterated his stance that failures by federal officials are to blame for the devastating effects of COVID-19 in New York.

"The federal government is liable. They are going to pay that bill, not us," Cuomo said. "It's Donald Trump's deficit."

But with no help having come from the Trump White House, Cuomo now appears content to wait for the results of the presidential election. There's absolutely no guarantee, of course, that the presidential election goes in a way the governor would like, and even if the election does go the way Cuomo is hoping, the earliest a Democratic Congress and president could do anything is January.