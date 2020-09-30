Our view: NY can't continue to ignore the deficit in the room

As New York state continues to operate under a budget deficit of about $8 billion, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Legislature are going to have to do more than cross their fingers and hope for a bailout from Washington.
Seven months after the coronavirus pandemic threw New York's economy into a tailspin, Cuomo has repeatedly called for federal assistance from Congress to help the state — and its municipalities — weather the storm. On Tuesday, the governor reiterated his stance that failures by federal officials are to blame for the devastating effects of COVID-19 in New York.
"The federal government is liable. They are going to pay that bill, not us," Cuomo said. "It's Donald Trump's deficit."
But with no help having come from the Trump White House, Cuomo now appears content to wait for the results of the presidential election. There's absolutely no guarantee, of course, that the presidential election goes in a way the governor would like, and even if the election does go the way Cuomo is hoping, the earliest a Democratic Congress and president could do anything is January.
The state's budget deficit will only continue to grow and become more difficult to fix in the meantime, but Cuomo and the Legislature are reluctant to sit down and consider cutting state spending or raising taxes, and Cuomo has thrown cold water on the idea of allowing municipalities to engage in long-term borrowing to help them get by.
New York is going to have to start working on this problem, because the longer these decisions and actions get put on hold, the more difficult it becomes for all the municipal governments, school districts and nonprofits to budget.
As it stands now, town and county governments around the state are formulating their 2021 spending plans — they need some concrete guidance from Albany to get that work done. They can't be expected to continue to wait — and hope — for help from Washington.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
