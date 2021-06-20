Our view: NY delegation must push for COVID-19 commission

There's a terrific model for doing this already in place. It was the 9/11 Commission that studied the 2001 attacks on the United States and produced a 567-page report. That's commission's work has been pivotal in keeping a similar event from happening in the nearly 20 years that have followed.

There are some bipartisan calls for a COVID-19 commission, but unfortunately, getting such a measure approved by Congress, especially the U.S. Senate, will be a challenge.

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine have introduced a bill to create a commission, which is a promising start. But in today's bitterly divided political climate on Capitol Hill, moving this critical piece of legislation forward is going to take more than these two moderate lawmakers coming to an agreement.

A huge boost to the effort could from the congressional delegation of the state that was hardest hit by COVID-19, especially when it was first discovered in the United States: New York.