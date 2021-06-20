Our view: NY delegation must push for COVID-19 commission

Imagine how you would feel if news came out in a couple of years about the discovery of another coronavirus, one that was spreading from human to human in some distant place with deadly consequences.
Would you feel confident that our nation could avoid another catastrophic result?
We suspect that for most Americans, the answer is "no." That's because despite the current state of COVID-19 in the United States — with infections and deaths at their lowest levels since the pandemic began — there's still considerable division over how the situation has been handled by governments at all levels.
There's no question that this virus caused massive damage around the globe, and the U.S. was among the places that suffered most. More than 600,000 Americans died from COVID-19, a stunningly high number that most people couldn't fathom being possible when the pandemic began.
What allowed that to happen is critical for American health experts, scientists and public officials to understand. It's vital for preventing a similarly destructive outcome the next time a new coronavirus or some other infection disease emerges.
The best way for this country to gain that understanding in a way that minimizes the corrosion of partisan politics is via an apolitical commission of experts doing an exhaustive investigation and review of COVID-19 in America.
There's a terrific model for doing this already in place. It was the 9/11 Commission that studied the 2001 attacks on the United States and produced a 567-page report. That's commission's work has been pivotal in keeping a similar event from happening in the nearly 20 years that have followed.
There are some bipartisan calls for a COVID-19 commission, but unfortunately, getting such a measure approved by Congress, especially the U.S. Senate, will be a challenge.
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine have introduced a bill to create a commission, which is a promising start. But in today's bitterly divided political climate on Capitol Hill, moving this critical piece of legislation forward is going to take more than these two moderate lawmakers coming to an agreement.
A huge boost to the effort could from the congressional delegation of the state that was hardest hit by COVID-19, especially when it was first discovered in the United States: New York.
While New York's delegation in Congress certainly has more Democratic members, it does have a robust GOP presence that includes representatives from moderates like U.S. Rep. John Katko to hard-line conservatives like U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin. We urge Katko, central New York's representative who has a track record of working well with his party's leadership, to get behind a COVID-19 commission and work hard to bring his New York colleagues on board. U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand need to do the same, and that includes getting all of the state's Democratic delegation on board with the necessity that a commission must dive deep into the actions of Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the pandemic.
The biggest reason for skepticism about a COVID-19 commission is because key leaders view a truly independent review as a potential political threat. New York's representatives can and must lead the way to overcome that thinking. They must embrace the search for the truth not as a political risk, but as an opportunity to protect lives.
