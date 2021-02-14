Our view: NY Democratic lawmakers must restore power balance

When news broke last week about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's intentional withholding of data on nursing home resident deaths from COVID-19, its significance was underscored by the bipartisan nature of the reaction from state legislators.

Democrats and Republicans both were loud in their criticism and demanded accountability. While the GOP predictably wants more punitive actions, such as resignations and criminal prosecutions, a substantial number of legislators from both sides of the aisle are calling for the removal of the governor's COVID-19 emergency powers.

That absolutely must happen. If it doesn't, the Legislature sends a clear signal that it is has abandoned its duty to provide oversight on the executive branch.

Unfortunately, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins have not been among the loudest voices calling for this power balance to be restored.

An important timeline got lost in the shouting last week over the governor's team claims that a politically motivated investigation by former President Donald Trump's justice department is what caused the delay in getting requested nursing home fatality information to legislators.