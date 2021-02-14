Our view: NY Democratic lawmakers must restore power balance

When news broke last week about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's intentional withholding of data on nursing home resident deaths from COVID-19, its significance was underscored by the bipartisan nature of the reaction from state legislators.
Democrats and Republicans both were loud in their criticism and demanded accountability. While the GOP predictably wants more punitive actions, such as resignations and criminal prosecutions, a substantial number of legislators from both sides of the aisle are calling for the removal of the governor's COVID-19 emergency powers.
That absolutely must happen. If it doesn't, the Legislature sends a clear signal that it is has abandoned its duty to provide oversight on the executive branch.
Unfortunately, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins have not been among the loudest voices calling for this power balance to be restored.
An important timeline got lost in the shouting last week over the governor's team claims that a politically motivated investigation by former President Donald Trump's justice department is what caused the delay in getting requested nursing home fatality information to legislators.
The DOJ request for information from the state didn't come until late August. Lawmakers had been asking for this information for months, including in an early August legislative hearing on the matter in which the health commissioner knew going in that this was the key piece of information that was wanted.
But instead of being forceful, Democratic leaders in the Legislature just sat back and waited. And waited. And waited.
It took the state attorney general's investigation report on nursing home deaths, followed by the court victory of public policy watchdog group The Empire Center for Public Policy, to pry the details out. And the information, as most expected, was bad. Thousands of additional nursing home residents died, but weren't being officially counted as nursing home deaths, because they passed away at hospitals.
The Cuomo administration completely thumbed their noses at the Legislature for months, and it blew up in both of their faces. There is no valid excuse for continuing to allow this governor to have emergency powers based on the blatant violations that occurred with this matter.
We were encouraged to see Cayuga County's lone Democratic legislator, freshmen Sen. John Mannion, call for these powers to be stripped. We urge him to work hard to ensure the leaders in his conference, and in the Assembly majority, understand the importance of taking this action.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.