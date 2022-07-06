Our view: NY Democrats' special session shut out public

The Democratically controlled state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul came together last week for a special session that resulted in approving significant legislation related to handgun possession rules and abortion.

Given the nature of these two issue, it wasn't surprising that the bills were approved in heavily partisan votes, with Republican lawmakers voting against them while Democrats used their majority status to get the measures passed.

But the loudest protests from many Republicans had little to do with the specifics of the legislation. Instead, they were appalled by the process used to get the bills to the Assembly and Senate floors.

And they were justified in their disgust.

Despite Hochul publicly announcing Thursday's special session the week before, no bills were ready for the session by the required three days ahead of expected voting. In fact, no bills were available when the session itself started on Thursday afternoon. And that lack of public information continued into the early morning hours of Friday.

In the end, lawmakers voted Friday afternoon, before a holiday weekend, on bills that no one except for a handful of legislative leaders and their top aides could have possibly read, let alone researched and sought constituent feedback for.

Albany has long been known for its legislative dysfunction, but this was among the worst examples we recall seeing. How can a special session, which brings lawmakers back to the Capitol from around the state for the sole purpose of considering specific bills, be so secretive and disorganized?

New Yorkers deserve better than what they received from their state government last week.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.