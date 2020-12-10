Our view: NY elections boards should expect the unexpected

The series of errors and missteps in the race for a central New York congressional seat is more than just an embarrassment for those involved, it demonstrates flaws in the system that need to be repaired to avoid having it happen again.
In the state's 22nd Congressional District, first-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi trailed his challenger, former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, by several thousand votes after the majority of ballots were tabulated on Nov. 3. Tenney's lead disappeared, however, when absentee ballots were later counted, and the campaigns then began to closely scrutinize — and raise objections to — a small number of the votes, meaning the final outcome would come down to a judge's decision on the disputed ballots.
But more than a month later, with a state Supreme Court judge weighing arguments regarding disputed absentee and affidavit ballots, there was a unexpected twist.
After election officials told the court that their figures showed Tenney holding a 12-vote lead, Chenango County officials said they had found 55 ballots that had apparently been "mislaid and never counted.” The court also learned that some ballots that had been objected to had been labeled with sticky notes that later fell off.
To be clear, the court has found no evidence of fraud, but complained that the counties failed to alert voters of fixable issues with their ballots, failed to properly record objections to ballots, and failed to count hundreds of ballots that candidates had objected to.
Now, just weeks before members of Congress are set to be sworn in, the judge has postponed court proceedings on the matter until Dec. 18 and ordered the election boards in that district to go back and count every uncounted ballot.
Super-close races like this one are somewhat rare, but making sure that every vote really does count demands action by the state Legislature, which needs to take a hard look at making sure every county is better prepared to deal with the array of concerns involving not just Election Day but the important followup work in properly handling mail-in ballots and objections by campaigns.
