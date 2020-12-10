Our view: NY elections boards should expect the unexpected

The series of errors and missteps in the race for a central New York congressional seat is more than just an embarrassment for those involved, it demonstrates flaws in the system that need to be repaired to avoid having it happen again.

In the state's 22nd Congressional District, first-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi trailed his challenger, former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, by several thousand votes after the majority of ballots were tabulated on Nov. 3. Tenney's lead disappeared, however, when absentee ballots were later counted, and the campaigns then began to closely scrutinize — and raise objections to — a small number of the votes, meaning the final outcome would come down to a judge's decision on the disputed ballots.

But more than a month later, with a state Supreme Court judge weighing arguments regarding disputed absentee and affidavit ballots, there was a unexpected twist.

After election officials told the court that their figures showed Tenney holding a 12-vote lead, Chenango County officials said they had found 55 ballots that had apparently been "mislaid and never counted.” The court also learned that some ballots that had been objected to had been labeled with sticky notes that later fell off.