Our view: NY families have budget crises of their own

It's no secret that the state of New York is facing a tremendous budget deficit that's been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, but millions of individual families are facing a mounting budget crisis of their own, and state leaders need to do more to help.
Given an increasing loss of jobs and a dire economic forecast in March, the state quickly put moratoriums in place so that people wouldn't be kicked out of their homes or have their gas and electric shut off if they were temporarily unable to pay their bills. But moratoriums can't go on forever, and millions of people are nowhere near the point getting caught up.
The state did step in to help by putting $100 million in federal CARES Act funds into a rent relief program, but the restrictive criteria meant that less than 40 percent of applicants were approved, and even if the program is reworked and expanded it won't be enough to protect against a wave of evictions that might be coming down the road.
Meanwhile, the number of people who are behind on their gas and electric bills is reportedly well over 1 million and it's expected to climb. Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently extended the moratorium on cutting off utilities to late March, and energy companies are working with consumers to establish installment plans to get caught up, but in the absence of a thriving economy, many will continue to fall further behind.
It is a tumultuous time in Washington, and nobody should expect a federal bailout bill to get any traction any time soon, so it's imperative that state leaders start figuring out some plans for dealing with these issues now.
Responding to the COVID-19 health crisis is job #1 for Cuomo and the Legislature, but the related fiscal consequences also need to be addressed. Moratoriums on evictions and utility shutoffs can't go on forever and families under a mountain of debt are going to be in real trouble when they expire.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
