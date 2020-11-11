Our view: NY families have budget crises of their own

It's no secret that the state of New York is facing a tremendous budget deficit that's been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, but millions of individual families are facing a mounting budget crisis of their own, and state leaders need to do more to help.

Given an increasing loss of jobs and a dire economic forecast in March, the state quickly put moratoriums in place so that people wouldn't be kicked out of their homes or have their gas and electric shut off if they were temporarily unable to pay their bills. But moratoriums can't go on forever, and millions of people are nowhere near the point getting caught up.

The state did step in to help by putting $100 million in federal CARES Act funds into a rent relief program, but the restrictive criteria meant that less than 40 percent of applicants were approved, and even if the program is reworked and expanded it won't be enough to protect against a wave of evictions that might be coming down the road.