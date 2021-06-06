Our view: NY group homes deserve better support

About 40,000 New Yorkers live in group residences that are overseen by the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities in communities throughout the state, including Cayuga County. The supervised housing provides a valuable service for people with development and intellectual disabilities, giving them support to live quality lives with some independence.

But the group home system in New York state appears to be crumbling, and New York state's neglect is a primary reason for the trouble.

At a state Senate committee roundtable discussion last week, advocates for group home residents and staff provided about three hours of testimony that brought to light major issues with COVID-19 protocols. These homes have struggled badly to acquire protective gear, and residents and staff have been put at greater risk by lax state virus testing protocols. At the same time, inadequate state funding for group home programs has contributed to an emerging staffing crisis driven by the low wages for many people who work in these homes.