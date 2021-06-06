Our view: NY group homes deserve better support

About 40,000 New Yorkers live in group residences that are overseen by the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities in communities throughout the state, including Cayuga County. The supervised housing provides a valuable service for people with development and intellectual disabilities, giving them support to live quality lives with some independence.
But the group home system in New York state appears to be crumbling, and New York state's neglect is a primary reason for the trouble.
At a state Senate committee roundtable discussion last week, advocates for group home residents and staff provided about three hours of testimony that brought to light major issues with COVID-19 protocols. These homes have struggled badly to acquire protective gear, and residents and staff have been put at greater risk by lax state virus testing protocols. At the same time, inadequate state funding for group home programs has contributed to an emerging staffing crisis driven by the low wages for many people who work in these homes.
Though it has not received the same level of government and media attention as the impact of COVID-19 in nursing homes, the data for group homes is certainly disturbing. About 7,100 group home residents in New York, or 18% of the total population living in those facilities, have tested positive for the virus. There have been at least 577 deaths, too, though the number is certainly higher because it doesn't include group home residents who died in hospitals (yes, that sounds eerily familiar to the lack of transparent data from the state on nursing home deaths for all of 2020).
We hope last week's roundtable discussion, which was overseen by state Sen. John Mannion, chair of the Senate Disabilities Committee, leads to some concrete changes by the state to improve care quality for this vulnerable population of New Yorkers, and also to create better working conditions and pay for the workers on the frontlines of this system.
