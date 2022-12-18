Our view: NY lawmaker raises can wait until 2025

It's hard to think of a more direct way to insult New York state taxpayers than what the Democratic majorities in the state Legislature appear to be cooking up in the final days of 2022.

Members of the state Democratically controlled Assembly and Senate are openly discussing — and with some advocating for — a special session in Albany so they can vote themselves an 18.2% raise in base pay starting in 2023. The current Legislature must do this before the end of this year in order for it to go into effect for the next Legislature, which gets seated in January. If they don't take action by Dec. 31, any salary increase legislation couldn't go into effect until 2025.

But waiting until then is just fine.

For starters, it wasn't too long ago when lawmakers used a gimmicky commission to shove through a base pay increase from $79,500 to $110,000 starting in 2019. The commission also lined up additional raises to increase salary to $130,000 by 2021, but courts struck down that provision.

At the current level, New York legislators are the second highest paid in the nation, only behind the much larger state of California. Many New York lawmakers also enjoy lucrative bonus pay by serving in committee leadership roles, and they each get a generous per diem to help them cover living expenses when in Albany.

Most importantly, New York's legislators have no limitations on outside income, so many them have jobs as lawyers, business owners, consultants and other areas that add significantly to their bank accounts.

But that's not stopping pay raise special advocates from making the ridiculous argument that inflation is making it hard for lawmakers to get by. The overwhelming majority of New Yorkers who don't have six-figure part-time jobs also don't have the luxury of giving themselves a $20,000 raise. Some of these lawmakers seem to have no qualms about doing just that, using the money that the taxpayers supply.

There are some pay raise advocates who are showing at least some semblance of awareness and responsibility by saying they would want to have outside income limits put in place as part of any salary legislation. We've long advocated for that, as well, but that type of legislation is most certainly going to be challenged in court, and a rushed approach in special session during the final days of the year would definitely have some legal flaws.

The simple fact is that legislators will be fine working the next two years getting paid $110,000 for each year. We hope enough of them exhibit the wisdom and restraint to insist on any future pay raise legislation be done in a fully transparent and thorough manner some time in 2023 or 2024.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.