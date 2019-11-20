With two questionable pieces of legislation set to take effect in New York after the end of the year, the state Legislature owes it to the public to schedule a special session in early December.
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck this week joined a growing chorus of law enforcement officials concerned about pending changes to the state's criminal justice system that will bring an end to cash bail and pre-trial detention for most misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges. Supporters say the reforms will prevent poor people from being disproportionately held in jail for minor crimes, but others are raising concerns that dangerous suspects will be allowed to walk free after arraignments right along with petty thieves.
We understand the purpose of the change, and we agree that pre-trial detention and large bail amounts aren't needed in cases where a minor crime has been committed, but legislators may have failed to consider the potential public safety threat in allowing people accused of domestic violence, burglary or vehicular homicide to be released on an appearance ticket like those given to motorists who get stopped for speeding.
Another big change coming up is the rollout of public campaign financing, a system of providing $100 million in matching public funds for small donations to candidates for public office. The idea here is to help level the playing field in light of the fact that some candidates are backed by rich friends and corporations.
Again, the best intentions were behind this legislation, and while we support the idea behind this reform, the concern in this case is that because the commission drafting the rules for how it's supposed to work won't be releasing the details until just before Thanksgiving. We're skeptical that they are going to get it perfectly right, and if the Legislature doesn't make any changes, the rules automatically go into effect at the end of the year.
Legislators should get together and consider the alarm being raised by law enforcement regarding the potential for dangerous people to be released after arrest. And they also need to give the public campaign financing plan more than a cursory look before it becomes law in January. As the date for their implementation nears, both of these items can likely be improved through thoughtful discussion and debate in Albany.
