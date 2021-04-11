Our view: NY must work out deal with Oneidas

Among the biggest breakthroughs in the state budget adopted last week was the legislation that will allow mobile sports betting in New York.

It's a needed change for the state, which despite allowing sports wagering to take place inside its casinos, has blocked mobile transactions. For years, Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted that the state's constitution didn't allow for it, an argument that many advocates effectively shot down. But it took Cuomo's weakened political state and New York's need for revenue to convince the executive branch to change its stance.

Legalizing mobile sports gambling is a common-sense move for a state that has been losing hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to platforms operating in neighboring states.

But like many things with New York state government, the legalization of mobile sports betting in New York is not straight-forward. And the messiness poses a threat to a key source of revenue for 10 counties in central New York, including Cayuga.

The mobile sports system that New York has legalized limits the number of platforms that can offer the service, and they all must be connected to servers physically located in a casino in the state. This system, which was the one proposed by the governor, directs more of the revenue sharing for sports bets to the state than to the casinos.