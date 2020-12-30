Our view: NY needs a long-term plan on evictions

Following a month-long extension of a federal moratorium on residential evictions, lawmakers also pushed back the deadlines in New York, but merely postponing evictions without simultaneously working on a long-term solution will only postpone the inevitable.

New York put moratoriums in place in March so that people wouldn't be kicked out of their homes if they were temporarily unable to pay their rent because of economic stresses brought on by the pandemic. And federal money from the first COVID-19 relief bill was directed at rent assistance in New York, but a complicated process to qualify meant that much of it went unused.

This week, the federal eviction moratorium was extended from Dec. 31 to Jan. 31, 2021, and the new covid relief bill includes $25 billion for state and local governments to help people who are behind on their rent.

The federal and state moratoriums are needed, because we are still in an emergency situation, and we can't have people turned out with nowhere to go, but New York now needs to better focus its efforts in putting the federal aid where it will do the most good while simultaneously coming up with a sustainable plan to address the overall problem.