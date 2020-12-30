Our view: NY needs a long-term plan on evictions

Following a month-long extension of a federal moratorium on residential evictions, lawmakers also pushed back the deadlines in New York, but merely postponing evictions without simultaneously working on a long-term solution will only postpone the inevitable.
New York put moratoriums in place in March so that people wouldn't be kicked out of their homes if they were temporarily unable to pay their rent because of economic stresses brought on by the pandemic. And federal money from the first COVID-19 relief bill was directed at rent assistance in New York, but a complicated process to qualify meant that much of it went unused.
This week, the federal eviction moratorium was extended from Dec. 31 to Jan. 31, 2021, and the new covid relief bill includes $25 billion for state and local governments to help people who are behind on their rent.
The federal and state moratoriums are needed, because we are still in an emergency situation, and we can't have people turned out with nowhere to go, but New York now needs to better focus its efforts in putting the federal aid where it will do the most good while simultaneously coming up with a sustainable plan to address the overall problem.
At this point, New York has frozen evictions and certain foreclosures for two months and suspended evictions until May 1 for renters who submit signed paperwork stating they've faced hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Legislation signed Monday in Albany also protects the interests of small landlords who are struggling to pay their mortgages, but with about 20% of New York households behind on rent or mortgage payments, critics say that without a plan to resolve that problem, New York is now facing a possible wave of foreclosures after May 1.
Opening people up to evictions in the middle of winter in the middle of a pandemic had to be avoided, and we're happy the leaders in Washington and Albany understood that. But nobody should act as though the problem has been erased permanently. Now is the time to get to work on a long-term solution so that looming evictions don't become yet another last-minute legislative crisis in a couple of months.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.