Our view: NY needs sexual assault victims funds

Since New York's Child Victims Act took effect, the law firms ready to represent plaintiffs in civil lawsuits have all made their focus clear. Their commercials all speak to victims of abusers who were employed by institutions: churches, national youth organizations, schools.

The reason is simple. Those kinds of cases stand to bring the largest financial settlements or verdicts. Getting a piece of those payouts is the driving force for many firms.

To the degree that it has helped bring accountability to these institutions for egregious failures of the past, the Child Victims Act has done its job. But it's also fallen short for a huge group of other victims — those abused by individuals not connected with deep-pocketed institutions.

The same advocates who worked for years to get the CVA passed have been calling attention to the glaring problem many child victims have encountered getting lawyers to take their cases. They have called for legislation to establish compensation and legal assistance funds to help ensure justice can be done, but so far it's not gained enough traction in Albany.

What does seem to have momentum is another bill that would only add to the problem so many child sex abuse victims have faced. The Adult Survivors Act mirrors the CVA in that extends rights to file lawsuits over previously time-barred abuse allegations without mechanisms to ensure to majority of victims could get legal help.

We see the Adult Survivors Act as something that needs to be eventually become law, but it must be done with the language that addresses the issues faced by abuse victims in getting attorney services. It also must be done in conjunction with reforms to the Child Victims Act.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

