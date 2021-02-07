Our view: NY nursing homes need scrutiny, too

A week ago in this space, we chastised Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration for its attitudes and practices regarding the release of public information, a shortcoming that received much-needed attention thanks to the state attorney general report on the state's nursing home death undercount.

We wrote first about the transparency issue because of the fundamental problem it creates. Without unfettered access to the most accurate government data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths, it's difficult to advocate for and shape public policy to protect the health of some of our most vulnerable residents.

But now that this information has been extracted, that process of reforming nursing home response to COVID-19 must be accelerated. The attorney general's report provides an excellent framework for nursing home resident advocates and the state Legislature.

Much of the response to the report — especially from Republican lawmakers eager to make Cuomo pay a steep political price — has focused on the state's handling of data and early directives that nursing homes take recovering but still infected COVID-19 patients from hospitals.