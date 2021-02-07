Our view: NY nursing homes need scrutiny, too

A week ago in this space, we chastised Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration for its attitudes and practices regarding the release of public information, a shortcoming that received much-needed attention thanks to the state attorney general report on the state's nursing home death undercount.
We wrote first about the transparency issue because of the fundamental problem it creates. Without unfettered access to the most accurate government data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths, it's difficult to advocate for and shape public policy to protect the health of some of our most vulnerable residents.
But now that this information has been extracted, that process of reforming nursing home response to COVID-19 must be accelerated. The attorney general's report provides an excellent framework for nursing home resident advocates and the state Legislature.
Much of the response to the report — especially from Republican lawmakers eager to make Cuomo pay a steep political price — has focused on the state's handling of data and early directives that nursing homes take recovering but still infected COVID-19 patients from hospitals.
What has received far too little attention is the blistering observations about the New York nursing home industry's practices. And those practices quite likely were the primary factor behind the massive surge in nursing home deaths that took place in the fall and early winter with the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases. These deaths came well after the policy about transferring COVID-19-infected patients from hospitals back to nursing homes was changed.
What didn't change was New York nursing home staffing and quality-of-case issues, which have long been a concern in this state. The pandemic has brought forth the consequences in a tragic way.
If this situation never goes beyond a political fight between the governor and his critics, it's hard to say who will win that battle. What is certain, though, is that New Yorkers will be the ultimate losers.
