Our view: NY prison reforms must consider workplace safety

A union representing New York state corrections officers is asking the state to postpone a plan to limit the use of segregated confinement in state prisons, arguing that implementation is coming at a time when prison violence is at an all-time high.

The debate is not new, and changes to the prison disciplinary system have been a long time coming.

A decade ago, the New York Civil Liberties Union issued a report calling solitary confinement in the state prisons "an urgent human rights crisis" for the emotional and psychological harm it can render.

Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia began closing most of its Special Housing Unit cells in 2018 while simultaneously taking part in a pilot program that provides extra educational materials to its incarcerated population.

There is ample evidence that solitary confinement can have disastrous impacts on people's physical and mental health. At the same time, the number of violent assaults on prison staff demands that something be done to help better protect officers and staff. The tricky part is finding the right balance between the well-being of incarcerated people with the right of state employees to a safe workplace.

"We believe there is a direct correlation between the reduction of disciplinary procedures within our facilities and the rise in prison violence," New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association President Michael Powers said this week. The state needs to know for sure the possible extent of that correlation and make sure that correcting one problem doesn't make another one even worse.

It is always going to be a difficult balancing act. We believe that the goal of reducing solitary is a good one. But the state should also listen to the workers on the front lines of enforcing the rules in prisons and conduct a study on prison violence to see if there are alternatives that haven't been tried or options that have shown promise in other states.

