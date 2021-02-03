Our view: NY redistricting amendment a power play by Democrats

Back in 2014, New York voters approved a constitutional amendment to create a more fair system for drawing legislative district lines, but as the time draws nearer for that plan to actually be put into practice, some politicians want to change the rules.

The Independent Redistricting Commission was much debated and negotiated by both houses in Albany before going before voters. Its passage paved the way for a commission made up of people outside government to oversee the redrawing of districts for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House based on population figures supplied by the once-a-decade U.S. Census.

It's not a perfect system, but it has the potential to improve a process dominated for decades by party politics and blatant gerrymandering, and that's why New York voters decided to give it a shot.