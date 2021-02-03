Our view: NY redistricting amendment a power play by Democrats

Back in 2014, New York voters approved a constitutional amendment to create a more fair system for drawing legislative district lines, but as the time draws nearer for that plan to actually be put into practice, some politicians want to change the rules.
The Independent Redistricting Commission was much debated and negotiated by both houses in Albany before going before voters. Its passage paved the way for a commission made up of people outside government to oversee the redrawing of districts for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House based on population figures supplied by the once-a-decade U.S. Census.
It's not a perfect system, but it has the potential to improve a process dominated for decades by party politics and blatant gerrymandering, and that's why New York voters decided to give it a shot.
But Democrats, now holding the majority in both the Assembly and Senate, have come up with a new constitutional amendment to partially rewrite the last one. This fall, voters will be asked to allow a simple majority vote by the Legislature to approve plans submitted by the commission rather than the previously agreed upon two-thirds. The move would give Democrats a partisan advantage in the process by allowing them to accept or reject new districts maps the commission is set to draw in January 2022, a big change from the original plan that better protected the interests of both parties.
The League of Women Voters of New York released a statement saying it is "incredibly disappointed" with the move it sees as meant "to undermine New York’s brand-new Independent Redistricting Commission structure before the Commission even has the opportunity to begin its work."
We agree that it makes little sense to ask voters to change something that they approved a few years ago without ever letting what was originally approved be put into action. The bottom line is that New Yorkers deserve to have a redistricting plan that's as far removed from political interference as possible, and we don't see how these changes do anything to improve the prospect of that actually happening.
At this point, voters can still decide for themselves how much power to give a Legislature controlled by one party over accepting or rejecting the next redrawing of district maps, and we believe New Yorkers would be better off rejecting this new amendment that will be on their ballots in November.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.