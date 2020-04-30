Our view: NY reopening plans must address travel issues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It was some insight that we all knew was coming and most of us knew was smart, but it still brought a sting to hear it out loud.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday made it pretty clear that the odds of having the New York State Fair are low. The fair draws massive and dense crowds from all corners of the state and beyond, including areas of the New York City metropolitan area that continue to be among the worst hot spots for the coronavirus in the world.

"Can you open the state fair unless the entire state is at a point where it's opened? I don't believe so," he said during a daily COVID-19 briefing that was held in Syracuse, just a few miles from the fairgrounds.

The questions and early answers about the state fair raise an important point for all of New York state's regions that might be in a position to start reopening parts of the economy. How will traveling and tourism be handled?

COVID-19 pandemic may force cancellation of NY State Fair SYRACUSE — Businesses and schools may reopen, but large-scale events — namely the New York S…