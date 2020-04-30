Our view: NY reopening plans must address travel issues

It was some insight that we all knew was coming and most of us knew was smart, but it still brought a sting to hear it out loud.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday made it pretty clear that the odds of having the New York State Fair are low. The fair draws massive and dense crowds from all corners of the state and beyond, including areas of the New York City metropolitan area that continue to be among the worst hot spots for the coronavirus in the world.
"Can you open the state fair unless the entire state is at a point where it's opened? I don't believe so," he said during a daily COVID-19 briefing that was held in Syracuse, just a few miles from the fairgrounds.
The questions and early answers about the state fair raise an important point for all of New York state's regions that might be in a position to start reopening parts of the economy. How will traveling and tourism be handled?
In Cayuga County, one of the biggest events that draws people from downstate, the MacKenzie-Childs Barn sale in mid-July, has been canceled. But there are so many other local events and attractions that draw from a big radius that can include areas where COVID-19 may still be at risky levels. The Finger Lakes wine trails, the Lake Ontario shoreline, the Great Race, and increasingly, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park are some examples.
We don't suggest that the answer is to shut down these venues or cancel these events this summer, but the leaders who have been tasked with developing regional reopening plans, which are supposed to use sound science and reason as their guiding force, need to examine this crucial question. How we can have some semblance of a summer tourism season without jeopardizing public health?
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
