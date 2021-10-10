Our view: NY schools should examine Native American mascots, nicknames

New York state's education commissioner is considering an appeal from residents in an upstate New York school district. It's a case that about 70 school districts, including one in Cayuga County, should be monitoring.

The appeal involves a decision by the Cambridge Central School District Board of Education in Washington County to retire its Indian nickname and mascot, and a subsequent reversal of that decision when the board's composition changed. A group of residents appealed to the state education commissioner, who issued a stay that ordered the district to stop using the nickname and mascot pending her ultimate ruling, which could take several months.

The stay certainly brings the issue of Native American nicknames and mascots in New York's public school districts back to the forefront, and depending on the commissioner's ruling, it could signal a major shift in the state's mostly off-hands approach to an issue that has caused controversy around the nation.

The only school district in Cayuga County that continues to use a Native American mascot and imagery is the Weedsport Central School District. The district has considered whether it should change its Warriors name or logo in the past, but has not done so based on community feedback.