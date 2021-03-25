Our view: NY state budget far from done with a week to go

New York's legislative leaders want to raise taxes by $7 billion, while the governor says tax hikes won't be needed this year. As with most things in Albany, the correct approach lies somewhere in the middle — and the clock is running because the negotiations need to be completed in just a week.
Assembly and Senate budget resolutions passed a week ago would raise income and capital gains taxes on millionaires, and put a surcharge on corporate franchises, utilities and insurance companies to finance an increase in spending this year and help balance budgets for years to come.
But Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office this week said that state aid in the federal stimulus package and better-than-expected sales tax revenues would be enough to balance the budget and restore all of the spending cuts identified in the executive budget he proposed in January.
We agree with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins that Cuomo shouldn't be complacent to balance the budget with a one-time infusion of federal money because in a few years that big deficit will be back when the money runs out.
Cuomo should not completely rule out the idea of higher taxes for the wealthiest as a long-term policy move for ensuring more stable state revenues, which can help fund state aid to schools and municipalities and nonprofit community service providers.
At the same time, the Senate and Assembly Democrats pushing their plan need to be willing to compromise on the extent of the increase, because the economic recovery currently underway demands that care be taken not to hurt the ability of businesses to recover and grow after the hits they've suffered over the past year.
There is a great divide between budget plans that differ by $7 billion, and the two sides of the argument are going to need compromise. New Yorkers need their elected officials to find the most appropriate middle ground that accounts for both the federal windfall and the challenges that will come with balancing the state's budget for years to come.
