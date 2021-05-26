Our view: NY state overtime spending requires careful monitoring

A big spike in overtime at New York state agencies last year was to be expected — and a lot of it was certainly justified — but the state still needs to work on better managing its payroll.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli recently reported that the state spent a record $850 million for more than 19 million hours of overtime last year. The coronavirus pandemic actually resulted in less spending is some places, such as at state universities that were forced to shut their doors and send a lot of employees home, but in other fields it was all hands on deck.

"The COVID-19 pandemic required state workers across New York to work long, grueling hours to deal with a crisis never before seen during our lifetime," DiNapoli said in a statement.