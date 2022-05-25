Our view: NY taking another shot at reuse plans for prisons

An effort has begun to find new uses for former state prisons that have been closed across New York, and we can only wait and hope that things go better this time around.

The 15 member Prison Redevelopment Commission met for the first time this week with the goal of "reimagining shuttered state prison properties as hubs of regional opportunity," Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced.

The effort involves Empire State Development, the Ford Foundation, real estate firms and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and other state agencies.

We're glad to see a committee working on closed prisons. The closures were supposed to be met with a real effort to benefit communities in some fashion after the state jobs left town, but that work has fallen far short, and most communities have been left empty handed.

A similar effort launched in 2014 included $8 million for finding a reuse for the former Butler Correctional Facility in Wayne County, but the $32 million in incentives available through the Economic Transformation Program didn't have much of an impact. The Associated Press reported in 2017 that the best efforts at selling state properties for redevelopment was being hampered by the reality that "thick-walled cell blocks, dormitories and infirmaries tend to be too expensive to tear down and too restrictive to turn into viable enterprises."

We realize that these facilities can be unattractive to developers, but it's a shame that so few workable options have yet to be found. We hope this new commission will take the lessons learned from the one before it and turn things around. Perhaps a fresh set of eyes — and an appropriate amount of investment and incentives from the state — can be turned into wins for communities.

Hochul's office said that the goal of this new group is to come up with "a clear and credible plan of action" to redevelop former prison properties. The commission will gather feedback from affected communities and issue a public report at the end of the process.

