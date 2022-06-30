Our view: NY voter participation was abysmal

The story of New York state voter turnout has long been a disappointing one, but the unofficial numbers from the statewide primaries for governor held this month are nothing short of embarrassing.

According to the state Board of Elections results posted online, 864,940 New York Democrats cast ballots in the three-person race that Gov. Kathy Hochul won handily. In the GOP primary, a four-person battle that resulted in a decisive victory for U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin, 446,576 votes were tallied.

Those totals represent just 13.4% of registered Democratic voters and 15.7% of Republicans. The turnout percentages will creep a bit higher because the unofficial results don't include absentee ballots that will arrive at elections boards this week as well as some affidavit votes, but the bottom line is the participation in this primary was pathetic.

And that's a scary sign for the quality of our state government's representative democracy. The race for governor is hugely important, with major policy implications at stake depending on who wins.

The turnout story in the previous gubernatorial primary, one between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and challenger Cynthia Nixon, was at the time not so impressive in terms of percentage turnout, but it was far bigger than what this year's race produced. That year, some 1,558,352 Democrats cast ballots in that race (there was no Republican governor's primary that year).

One factor that contributes to the declining numbers is the mess that was New York's redistricting process. Courts tossed the Democratically controlled state Legislature's proposed district lines as a result of lawsuits, and that forced this year's state primaries to be split into two parts: the one that just happened and another in August for congressional and state Senate races.

But that alone can't explain such a terrible turnout. There's also just a clear disconnect between New York residents and the people who are supposed to be serving them in office.

It's a problem that all elected leaders and elections officials should care about, and we hope there's considerable effort put in ahead of the August primary to encourage people to use their voices at the voting booth.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0