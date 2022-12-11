Our view: NY's legal pot delays have consequences

The impact of New York state's clumsy implementation of its 2021 law that legalized recreational marijuana use and sales has reached downtown Auburn.

A company that calls itself a marketing firm but is clearly advertising cannabis products online appears to be setting up shop in a small retail space at the corner of East Genesee and Seminary Avenue. The company, I'm Stuck, has no license from New York state to sell such products, but that's not stopped it from doing so in other upstate New York locations. The Auburn location could be one of the dozens, possibly hundreds, of other dispensaries that are popping around the New York as the state Office of Cannabis Management has dragged its feet on the retail licensing process.

That foot-dragging was supposed to end by the conclusion of 2022, but an injunction in a federal lawsuit has prevented any licenses from being issued in several regions, including central New York. The suit, filed by a Michigan business owner seeking licenses in New York state, challenges part of the law's requirement that licensees have substantial business presence in the state.

Based on the judge's ruling in issuing in the injunction, along with case law in other parts of the country regarding similar language other states tried to implement regarding commerce restrictions, it seems fairly obvious that New York state should settle the lawsuit and allow the process to move forward for the entire state.

Instead, the foot dragging seems to be continuing. And that has led to two unfortunate consequences.

The first is the development of this "gray market" for marijuana selling, one that is taking root in Auburn and Cayuga County and will only grow stronger the longer it takes for a legitimate license-based market to begin. That's bad news consumers seeking the health and safety protections of a state licensing review. It's also bad for the development of an equitable marketplace for dispensary owners. The responsible would-be retailers patiently waiting for the license process to move forward are being punished.

The second negative consequence of these delays is one the state has even acknowledged in its answer to the federal lawsuit. New York farms that grew marijuana plants for this market are in danger of losing their crops because there's not enough licensed dispensaries to supply. But instead of settling the litigation and getting the market fully launched, the state is simply asking the judge to reconsider his injunction.

It's time for state lawmakers and the governor to intervene and demand concrete forward-moving action from the cannabis management office.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.