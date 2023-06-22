You may already be paying more for your electric service. You just haven't gotten the bill yet.

New York State Electric & Gas is nearing an agreement with state regulators that would allow it to raise rates by about 22% over the course of three years. The latest proposal, subject to public comment and review, calls for a hike in delivery rates of 6.6%, 7.3% and 8.2%. The average household would be paying about $30 more per month when it's all said and done, and the first part of the increase would be retroactive to May 1.

NYSEG said a rate hike is needed for upgrading aging power lines and natural gas delivery systems. The Business Council of New York State is among those in agreement that the increased charges are needed, but we are a little taken aback that part of the argument is that it's a necessary part of helping the state reach its long-term clean energy goals.

While we agree in principle with the need to lessen the state's carbon emissions, the state's struggling working families, retirees and business owners aren't the architects of those goals and yet they are going to be asked to pay about $30 more each month to help achieve them.

Sure, upgrades to transmission lines and gas pipelines are essential, but New Yorkers can only take so much so fast. As it nears approval of increased charges, we sure hope NYSEG is also looking inward and addressing any issues with inefficiency that might be costing its customers more money. The company still has a big mess to clean up with regard to billing issues, which the owners of a Sennett motel blame for forcing them to sell their business. An ongoing dispute regarding overcharges for the Sleepy Hollow property on Route 20 is a prime example of how these things impact real lives and livelihoods.

A 22% increase for electricity delivery is too much of an ask over such a short period of time. New Yorkers just can't afford it.

