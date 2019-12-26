During the 2019 state Legislature session, lawmakers passed two bills related to the Freedom of Information Law aimed at improving public access, and both are worthy of the governor's signature.
So far, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has approved one measure. We applaud that decision and urge him to sign his name on the other item.
A bill that Cuomo signed last week helps expedite the process for reviewing a private entity's legal challenge to a determination that a government record should be disclosed. When companies and organizations enter into contracts with governments in New York state, the concept of FOIL's public access presumption applies, meaning these contracts are considered public information.
An exemption exists, however, for information that is considered a trade secret. And that's where the funny business can get started. Companies getting taxpayer dollars through a government contract can claim a trade secret by filing a challenge to the release of records in court, and under the old rules, such an action could delay the final determination and, ultimately, release of records for years. Now there's a compressed timeline for the courts to review and make determinations on such challenges. That's a good step forward.
You have free articles remaining.
The second FOIL bill that still needs a gubernatorial signature is a more broad measure, but one of the most important provisions within the bill relates to a law enforcement records exemption that has been misapplied by some agencies. An exemption exists that allows records to be withheld from the public if the release would interfere with judicial proceedings. Some police agencies have used this exemption to deny records that clearly wouldn't interfere with the court case. This bill passed by the Legislature would require such a potential denial be quickly reviewed by the judge involved in the related court proceedings, rather than allow the law enforcement agency to make that conclusion.
We hope the governor understands the value in a more transparent criminal justice system that signing this measure would achieve.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.