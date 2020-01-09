We're glad to see the vacancy filled at the top of the state Committee on Open Government, and we hope it strengthens the committee's ability to perform its work on behalf of the people.
The committee was established to offer advice about New York's Freedom of Information Law, Open Meetings Law and aspects of the Personal Privacy Protection Law. It is a great source for city councils, town boards and school districts to get advice about how to properly conduct their meetings and what their legal responsibilities are regarding the release of public information. Members of the public are free to contact the committee to learn how request documents from a public agency, appeal a denial, or request an advisory opinion concerning a FOIL request.
The committee has no enforcement authority — but its opinions can affect change and help get things done because it is recognized as the state's No. 1 authority on the laws it is charged with interpreting and upholding.
But the committee and the public it serves were thrown for a loop last summer when its executive director of more than 40 years was fired amid a wave of sexual harassment complaints.
This week, Shoshanah Bewlay was named the new executive director, and she appears to be well-qualified for the job. Bewlay's legal work has included seven years at the state attorney general's office and chief legal officer at the state Office of Information Technology Services, where she oversaw compliance with laws and regulations.
That being said, we always worry that a political appointee might come into a job with mixed loyalties. In this case, Bewlay has strong connections to the executive branch and was appointed to the position by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, so while we don't necessarily expect her to scold any particular agencies that violate the Freedom of Information Law, for example, we hope that she doesn't let anybody off too easily, either.
We have no reason to suspect that Bewlay is coming into the job with anything less than the highest ethical standards, and we hope to see her maintain the office as an independent voice as the staff carries on its important work.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.