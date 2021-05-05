Our view: Open the books on New York's economic development spending

Among the many things that can and should be done to increase transparency and accountability in state government, New York lawmakers agreed to create a so-called Database of Deals, a searchable listing all of the state's economic development contracts and grants. The idea is to allow the public to see who has received subsidies from their tax dollars and exactly how many jobs, if any, that money has helped create.

A proposal to create the database was first broached six years ago, and two years ago, the state not only approved the plan by set aside a half-million dollars to pay for it. At this point, however, the promised launch date of December 2020 has been delayed again, and the excuses are getting tiring.

To that end, a coalition of good-government groups is calling on Empire State Development to get it done once and for all.