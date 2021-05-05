Our view: Open the books on New York's economic development spending

Among the many things that can and should be done to increase transparency and accountability in state government, New York lawmakers agreed to create a so-called Database of Deals, a searchable listing all of the state's economic development contracts and grants. The idea is to allow the public to see who has received subsidies from their tax dollars and exactly how many jobs, if any, that money has helped create.
A proposal to create the database was first broached six years ago, and two years ago, the state not only approved the plan by set aside a half-million dollars to pay for it. At this point, however, the promised launch date of December 2020 has been delayed again, and the excuses are getting tiring.
To that end, a coalition of good-government groups is calling on Empire State Development to get it done once and for all.
While expressing an understanding that 2020 was a difficult year for progress on all fronts, Reinvent Albany, Citizens Budget Commission, Citizens Union, League of Women Voters of New York State and others pointed out in a recent letter to ESD that it has been six years since the Buffalo Billion scandals involving state investments but the public still has no way to evaluate the effectiveness of economic development spending and tax subsidies.
"As fellow New Yorkers, we are deeply sympathetic to the disruption and distress caused by COVID-19," the group wrote. "That said, ESD has had plenty of time to get this done. We have been calling for fundamental improvements in transparency and accountability for State subsidies – including a Database of Deals – since 2015. We ask you to promptly publish the Database of Deals or explain why ESD has not yet fulfilled its commitment to publish the database of state economic development projects."
We are happy to add our voices to that request.
The convictions of people tied to state economic development initiatives made it crystal clear that some people will try to cheat the system for personal gain, and the state owes it to taxpayers to be able to see just how the state is spending their money. The database of deals will be just one layer of protection against corruption, but it can't help at all until somebody hits the button to activate it. That must happen now.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.