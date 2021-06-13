Our view: Outside review makes sense on Auburn ambulance plan

The Auburn City Council has a tough decision to make.
Two people with distinguished careers in emergency response fields are giving them opposing views about the right direction to take the city's ambulance service.
City Manager Jeff Dygert, whose long and accomplished career with the Auburn Fire Department elevated him to position of department chief before he became interim and then permanent city manager, proposes that Auburn end its long relationship with TLC Emergency Medical Services as the contracted ambulance service provider.
Dygert's plan is to start a new city-run emergency medical services department that he says will give residents better service without creating an additional tax burden.
Lon Fricano, who has led private ambulance service providers serving Auburn for nearly three decades, says TLC provides exemplary service to city residents at no additional cost to taxpayers.
He's certain that a municipally run ambulance operation could not sustain itself without eventually becoming an additional burden on the city's finances.
Both of these men make strong cases for their side of the argument, but after years of short-term extensions of TLC's contract, Auburn's elected leaders will need to decide on a long-term direction for this vital service. The question is whether the people who must make decision, the mayor and the four Auburn city councilors, have enough information today to make the right decision.
To that end, we agree with a suggestion that Fricano made in his recent letter to the council and the community in response to Dygert's proposal, which he presented to the council last month. Fricano urged the council to obtain an "independent professional analysis" of the situation before taking a final vote.
The company contracted to provide ambulance coverage in Auburn has responded to the city's l…
Given the importance of this decision, such an analysis makes sense. It's especially important for the council to be certain that the city's ambulance service staffing plan — 25 positions for a 24-hours-per-day, 365-days-per-year operation — is feasible, and that the long-term financial obligations that will come from growing the city's payroll (including pension and retiree health insurance benefits) are sustainable without needing the additional support from the property tax levy.
The money spent to get an expert opinion on those and other questions is a worthwhile investment to make sure this monumental decision is in the best interest of Auburn residents.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.