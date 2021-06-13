Our view: Outside review makes sense on Auburn ambulance plan

The Auburn City Council has a tough decision to make.

Two people with distinguished careers in emergency response fields are giving them opposing views about the right direction to take the city's ambulance service.

City Manager Jeff Dygert, whose long and accomplished career with the Auburn Fire Department elevated him to position of department chief before he became interim and then permanent city manager, proposes that Auburn end its long relationship with TLC Emergency Medical Services as the contracted ambulance service provider.

Dygert's plan is to start a new city-run emergency medical services department that he says will give residents better service without creating an additional tax burden.

Lon Fricano, who has led private ambulance service providers serving Auburn for nearly three decades, says TLC provides exemplary service to city residents at no additional cost to taxpayers.

He's certain that a municipally run ambulance operation could not sustain itself without eventually becoming an additional burden on the city's finances.