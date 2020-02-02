Our view: Owasco Lake vigilance must be maintained

Compared with previous years, last summer was quiet with respect to public drinking water concerns stemming from Owasco Lake.
While there were numerous harmful algal blooms, especially in late July and early August, just one raw water sample tested at town of Owasco and city of Auburn treatment plants showed detectable toxin levels. One treated water sample in Owasco had a small detection, but officials concluded it was a false positive based on raw water and follow-up test results.
A quiet year for drinking water concerns is always welcomed, but we hope that the public and area leaders don't allow any complacency to set in. The lake itself is far from healthy, and the efforts to reduce nutrient loads and prevent HABs and other threats have only just begun.
A perfect example of why vigilance and action must continue has come with five recent public drinking water quality reports for systems that draw from the lake. East Brutus Water District, Fleming Consolidated Water District, Springport No. 2/Fleming No. 6 Water District, Montezuma Water District and Aurelius Water District No. 3 all exceeded an annual average of 80 parts per billion for a contaminant called trihalomethanes during the fourth quarter of 2019.
The violations are not a cause for panic; trihalomethanes would need to be consumed in heavy concentrations over a long period of time to be potentially harmful.
But the presence of these contaminants is a direct reflection of Owasco Lake's continued challenge of excessive nutrient levels. Trihalomethanes form as a byproduct of chlorine disenfection when the water has high levels or organic material such as decaying plants and algae.
There are ways water system operators can reduce these contaminants, but the long-term solution must be made in the lake itself and the watershed that feeds it. Public officials must continue to engage the community in their watershed improvement efforts, and the community must continue to be an active participant.
Owasco Lake's ills haven't been cured, and they won't be for a long time. Let's use these recent test results as a helpful reminder to continue the hard and vital work.
