Our view: Owasco Lake vigilance must be maintained

Compared with previous years, last summer was quiet with respect to public drinking water concerns stemming from Owasco Lake.

While there were numerous harmful algal blooms, especially in late July and early August, just one raw water sample tested at town of Owasco and city of Auburn treatment plants showed detectable toxin levels. One treated water sample in Owasco had a small detection, but officials concluded it was a false positive based on raw water and follow-up test results.

A quiet year for drinking water concerns is always welcomed, but we hope that the public and area leaders don't allow any complacency to set in. The lake itself is far from healthy, and the efforts to reduce nutrient loads and prevent HABs and other threats have only just begun.

A perfect example of why vigilance and action must continue has come with five recent public drinking water quality reports for systems that draw from the lake. East Brutus Water District, Fleming Consolidated Water District, Springport No. 2/Fleming No. 6 Water District, Montezuma Water District and Aurelius Water District No. 3 all exceeded an annual average of 80 parts per billion for a contaminant called trihalomethanes during the fourth quarter of 2019.

