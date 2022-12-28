Our view: Owasco watershed rules delay is unacceptable

When the town of Owasco and the city of Auburn submitted their joint proposed watershed rules and regulations revisions for the Owasco Lake Watershed to the state Department of Health in December 2020, this long overdue update seemed imminent.

The state agency's approval was supposed to be the final step in a process that began in earnest in 2016, when the presence of harmful algal blooms in the lake were starting to present a major threat to the public drinking water supply for roughly half of Cayuga County.

But that submission to the state in late 2020 has reached its two-year anniversary, and despite some delayed engagement from state health department officials in the review process, the timeline for final approval is as murky as ever.

Local officials recently heard from the health department that an earlier goal of having a revised proposal ready by the end of this year was no longer feasible, and that the process was largely stopped in its tracks because the state health commissioner announced plans to step down at the end of this year.

That news prompted the Cayuga County Board of Health this month to send a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul expressing alarm at the latest delays. We wholeheartedly concur with the sentiments.

"We are worried that if the microcystin levels in the raw water (from Owasco Lake into public treatment plants) continue to increase, at some point the city of Auburn's treatment plant will be unable to remove all the toxins from the water before it reaches the consumer," the board wrote.

The health department's short public statement in response to the letter was hardly satisfactory: "The New York State Department of Health has shown its commitment to working with state and local partners and to bringing together the subject matter experts to address Owasco Lake's climate-driven challenges, and we will continue to do so."

If "showing commitment" means needless delays and excuses, then this statement could be taken at face value.

Hochul needs to intervene to bring this process to a close before another summer and early fall of harmful algal blooms begins. For that to happen, officials in Cayuga County need some vocal support from their state representatives, notably state Sen. Rachel May, the Democratic majority representative who will be serving all of the county starting in the new year. We urge her to get engaged immediately on this issue, listen to her constituents and demand the Hochul administration end the delays.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.t